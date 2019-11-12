Multiple volunteer fire companies responded to a mobile home fire Monday afternoon on Gary Lane at the Twilight Home Park in Mahoning Township.
The fire fully engulfed a trailer and a Honda minivan, displacing a family. Responding to the call were firefighters from Union, Pulaski, Neshannock and Mahoning townships, as well as Noga Ambulance Services.
A previous version of this story misidentified the location of the fire.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.