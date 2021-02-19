New Castle police and fire departments are investigating a suspicious blaze that broke out around 8 a.m. Tuesday in a garage at 422 Electric St.
Assistant New Castle fire chief Tom Bulisco reported that the two-car garage was fully involved when the fire department arrived, and the blaze damaged the truck of a next-door neighbor that was parked nearby.
Firefighters found that the doors of the garage were open, but the owner, Bob Miller, told them that the doors had been closed overnight.
"It's being investigated as an arson," Bulisco said.
