A five-member family was left homeless and its pet dog perished when flames broke out Friday evening in the Pulaski Township home.
Pulaski Township volunteer fire chief Guy Morse said the family had left home for the evening, and 20 minutes later a passer-by called 911, reporting that flames were coming out of the two-story structure at 549 Deer Creek Road.
The house was fully involved on the inside when the fire departments arrived, Morse said, and it is still standing but is not livable.
"We were told that the neighbors didn't think anyone was inside," he said. They learned later that the family's black Labrador retriever had died in the fire.
"Fire was coming was coming out of just about every window on the first floor when we got there," he said.
The responding departments managed to save one bedroom and the contents of a garage that had an entrance to the bottom of the home.
The residents of the house were Jorrell and Sarah N. Versace and their three children. They are staying with relatives, Morse said.
Several fire and police departments and an ambulance service responded. Volunteer departments of Mahoning Township, Coitsville, Ohio, New Wilmington and Shenango Township in Mercer County provided mutual aid.
