Two people were treated for smoke inhalation when New Castle firefighters responded early Saturday morning to a house fire on the city's North Hill.
The fire department sounded a general alarm for the blaze that began at 12:40 a.m. Saturday at 718 Emerson Ave. The Shenango Area Fire District also was called to assist.
Crews arrived to find smoke and flames showing from the first and second floors of the home.
The cause of the blaze was unknown. The home is considered a total loss.
The American Red Cross is assisting the family.
