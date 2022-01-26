(First of two parts)
When firefighters are called out to battle flames, it’s important that they have the trucks and equipment they need to get the job done.
But there’s one thing the trucks and equipment need as well – firefighters.
“The volunteer fire service, historically, has been more than willing to spend millions and millions of dollars on equipment,” said Brandon Rishel, assistant chief of the Shenango Area Fire District. “You drive around from volunteer fire station to volunteer fire station, it’s mind boggling the equipment that we all have.
“Unfortunately, there’s not one piece of equipment that’s ever saved anyone’s life without somebody to operate it. We’ve now come to a point in the fire service that we have $750,000 engines and million-and-a-half dollar aerial trucks, and there’s nobody to drive any of them. We continue to spend millions of dollars on equipment, but won’t invest anything into our personnel.”
Earlier this month, the fire department and Shenango Township moved to change all that.
Tapping into the municipality’s fire tax, the two joined forces to hire five part-time firefighters, the first paid members in the 87-year-old, formerly all-volunteer department.
The goal for the department that responded to more than 760 calls — 70 percent of them medical — in 2021 is to decrease its response time by having at least one firefighter at the East New Castle station from morning to midnight on weekdays, and for 24 hours on weekends. During the day, that will be the township’s emergency management director Justin Data, whose office is in the fire station and who is a fire department member as well.
On weekday evenings, one of the part-timers will work from 4 p.m. to midnight. Weekend shifts will be from midnight to 8 a.m., 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 4 p.m. to midnight on both Saturday and Sunday.
The firefighter at the station will respond immediately to a call, size up the situation and communicate whether more help and equipment is needed. He or she also will take the initial steps toward handling the incident.
“With the vast majority of calls being medical calls, a lot of those can be handled with a limited number of personnel,” Rishel said. “You don’t need 25 people to show up for a medical call.
“The other thing is the response time. If you get there in the first couple of minutes, the fire is way smaller and you can get it in check until more people arrive.”
Helping to map out the parameters of the new strategy were Dan Price and Jeremy Baeckel. Previously hired by the township as code enforcement/EMA employees, the two fire department members were asked to perform various duties that ultimately were refined to create the job description for the five hired earlier this month. Now that their efforts have paved the way, Price and Baeckel will be recognized as paid firefighters as well.
Rishel, who is also a Shenango Township supervisor, hopes to get to a point where the department will have one person on station 24/7, but believes the recently instituted staffing schedule will cover 90 percent of the department’s calls.
DUTIES
The on-duty firefighter, Rishel said, won’t be “just sitting here on a couch, watching television until the next call comes in. There’s a whole lot of roles they’re going to have in between. They’re going to be doing things that volunteers have never been able to get accomplished here.”
For starters, the part-timers will do regular inspections of the fire district’s three stations, including Castlewood and South New Castle as well as East New Castle. They’ll not only be doing cleaning and maintenance, but also inspecting the trucks and equipment at each station and documenting the results.
“We want to make sure the equipment is good to go, ready to roll and the trucks can go right out the door,” part-timer Ryan Edgell said.”Then the volunteers don’t have to worry about checking that stuff when they come in.”
The inspections also help determine the community’s ISO rating, a score provided to fire departments and insurance companies by the Insurance Services Office. It reflects how prepared a community is for fires.
“That’s going to help lower the ISO,” Rishel said, “which is going to save every taxpayer money with their insurance premiums.”
The ISO rating also takes into account a department’s building pre-plans, which provide details on the community’s buildings and the materials of which they are instructed, as well as where utility meters and shut-offs are located and the location and operating conditions of hydrants. The part-timers will be preparing those reports as well.
PAYING UP
The funds to pay the part-time firefighters will come from the township’s fire tax. Jonie Myers, Edgell and Jason Crawford have completed both their EMT and firefighting essentials certification and will receive $15 an hour. Brandon Baker and Brian Kuczynski are working toward their EMT certification and will be paid $12 an hour in the interim.
“Since I’ve been an elected official here,” Rishel said, “we’ve been setting aside money from the fire tax for payroll – not as much as I would like, but we slowly continued to be able to change the budget and to keep getting a little more added.”
He reasserted his belief that staffing is the proper destination for that money.
“We’re being more feasible,” he said. “I have less of an emphasis to go out and buy a million-dollar fire truck, as some communities do. We have an aerial truck that is a 2000. That truck to replace today would be roughly $1.2 million to $1.5 million. My intention is to refurbish that truck, and to make sure there’s a guy to get it out the door.
“We need to be more feasible about the equipment we are buying and invest heavily into our personnel and staffing. We don’t need the number of trucks we once did when we had 60 volunteers who came here, so you had to have a truck for everybody to ride on. Now I’m lucky to get 10 volunteers to show up for a structure fire, so why do I need seven pieces of equipment with five seats in each one and 40 air packs when I have only 10 people?”
ABOUT THOSE VOLUNTEERS
Rishel said that while the part-timers will increase the department’s capabilities, he has no intention to forget about the volunteers.
“One person is never going to fix every fire,” he said. “That’s going to get a first truck there and get a size-up, but we still need to make sure we invest heavily in our volunteers, getting them any training they need, clothing, uniforms.
“We do a stipend program, so if you do so many calls and you make a certain amount of training, we give you gift cards for accomplishing those things.”
But while rewards are great, rest is just as important.
“We need to make sure they are not getting up at all hours of the night and day to respond to calls where they are truly not needed,” Rishel said. “That’s what these (part-timers) are for. At 760-plus calls a year, you’re burning out the few volunteers that you have.
“These people are working two, three jobs, they’re trying to raise families, they’re trying to pay their bills, they’re living through the same pandemic as everybody else. On top of this, you’re asking them to run 760-plus calls. It’s not feasible.”
THE FUTURE
Shenango, Rishel said, is focused on trying to get younger people interested in joining the department, but it is difficult.
“Young kids don’t have the heart for volunteerism, and there’s a million different articles of every reason under the sun why it’s that way,” he said. “But it is that way.
“The days of the John DiColas (Neshannock), Dave Rishels (Shenango) and Poncho Expositos (Mahoning) are over,” he went on, referencing three of the county’s longtime fire chiefs. “The passion that was there in the people they started with is long gone. You just don’t have the same demographic of people. Volunteerism is at an all-time low, and it’s going to be. So you have to make changes.”
As emergency management director and the daylight on-station firefighter, Data will be directly overseeing the part-time firefighters. He believes the changes will take some time to become routine.
“There’s going to be some growing pains,” he said. “It will take time to get everybody used to what they’re required to do. We’ll have to work through that, but I’m hopeful that a year from now, it will be a lot more seamless.”
He also believes that other departments will be watching and pulling for Shenango to make the new approach work.
“I would hope so,” he said. “I would think that’s where a lot of the volunteer fire departments are lacking, with manpower. I can’t speak for other communities but I know Shenango Township hopefully will see a lot of benefit from this.”
