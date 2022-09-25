A family with children were displaced from their home in New Wilmington Borough on Saturday when fire broke in an upstairs bedroom.
Multiple fire departments responded to the blaze at 328 S. Market St. All family members were out of the house when fire and police units arrived.
State police reported that a young teen who apparently lived in the house called 911 to report the fire, shortly after 1 p.m. No injuries were reported. The firefighters had to break the upstairs windows to put out the fire, but they managed to save the structure, which had fire damage upstairs and smoke and water damage through the house.
New Wilmington fire Chief Cory Eckles said that when the fire department arrived, there were no flames but brown smoke was pouring out of the upstairs windows.
"We believe it started in a second-floor bedroom," he said.
The state police are investigating the cause of the blaze.
According to the New Wilmington police, Jessica Lesher has been a tenant of that house with her children.
No further information was available on Saturday or Sunday afternoon about the extent of damage or cause of the fire.
The fire departments of Neshannock Township, Pulaski, Volant Borough and Shenango Township in Mercer County provided mutual aid to the New Wilmington Borough fire department.
