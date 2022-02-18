Three pet rabbits died and a family of five were displaced from their home after fire broke out Thursday evening on their back porch in Mahoningtown.
New Castle Fire Department Assistant Chief Tom Bulisco reported that the fire department was called to the house at 218 E. Cherry Street 6:54 p.m. He said that when firefighters arrived, the blaze had extended into the porch room, into the kitchen and into an upstairs wall of the two-story house.
The fire appears to have started underneath the rabbit pen, where straw and hay were stored, he said.
He said the origin of the blaze appears to have been accidental, and there was no sign of any accelerants.
Michael Cottril was at work when the fire started, and his wife, Sadie, was home with their three elementary school-age children, Bulisco said. They escaped from the house safely. The American Red Cross provided lodging for them in a motel.
Damage is estimated at $35,000 and was limited to the kitchen, back porch and an upstairs bedroom, Bulisco said. The firefighters were at the scene for about three hours.
