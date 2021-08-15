Fire destroyed a vacant house in the 500 North Mercer Street Sunday morning.
Firefighters were called about 5:30 a.m.
Dana Matthews, a resident who lives nearby, told The News he was taking his garbage out when he saw heavy smoke coming from the the North Mercer Street area. He and his wife, Christina, went to investigate and, finding the house in flames, called 911, then began pounding on the door of a neighboring home to alert the residents inside. That family of four, plus their dog, left their home safely.
Firefighters not only poured water onto the burning structure, but also onto the neighbors' house to keep it from igniting.
(0) comments
