A suspicious fire that broke out at 510 Canyon St. during the heat of the day Sunday destroyed a vacant house that had been condemned by New Castle’s code enforcement department.
The property, located on the lower west side of the North Hill, was in the Lawrence County repository under county ownership when it caught fire around 6 p.m., when temperatures peaked at 92 degrees and a thunderstorm was brewing.
A Lawrence County rehabilitation trailer, offering fan-cooled air and cold water and respite to the hot firefighters, prevented heat exhaustion, New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe said.
The house was engulfed and flames were leaping out of the second-floor windows and eaves of the roof when firefighters arrived.
“We received multiple reports that people heard a loud boom before they noticed the smoke,” Kobbe said, adding, “I’m not sure if that’s associated with the fire. The second floor was completely involved, and most of the floors and the staircase had failed. It was beyond the point of us entering it when we got there.”
Around that time, the winds were whipping up from the approaching storm, but luckily, the wind shifted and prevented the fire from spreading.
“It got really hairy there for a little while,” Kobbe said. “That wind was wicked.”
“The primary goal was to protect the house next door at 512 Canyon St., which took some damage to the paint, Kobbe said. The man who lives there was made aware of the blaze when someone knocked on his door, and he left his house. Another neighbor looked out at the street when he heard the boom, and 10 minutes later he looked out again and saw the smoke and walked out to see flames coming out of the house, he said.
Kobbe said the cause is suspicious and is being investigated by a New Castle police fire detective.
Firefighters fought the blaze for about three hours hours and summoned 3,000-gallon tanker trucks from the Union Township Volunteer Fire Department and the Shenango Area Fire District to assist with providing water because the hydrant pressure was too weak, he said.
A neighbor reported that the house had been vacant for about five years after the residents and former owners died. According to records from the Lawrence County Assessor’s Office, the home previously was owned by Dorothy Jenkins and had been in the repository since October 2019.
“It was a total loss,” Kobbe said, noting, that the house is still standing but the second floor was destroyed.
He said he was grateful for the county’s rehabilitation trailer, which is owned by and maintained by the county Emergency Medical Services Council.
The trailer is used for extreme temperatures. A medical team assesses the blood pressures of the firefighters and gives them cool, wet towels to make sure everyone is safe. No injuries or signs of heat exhaustion were reported, he said.
“Everyone stayed well hydrated. It was nice to cycle guys through there, so we didn’t wear anybody out.”
