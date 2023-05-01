A woman and two children were left without a home early Monday when fire engulfed their two-story North Hill home.
The fire broke out shortly after midnight on the back deck of a house at 904 Delaware Ave. was burning and flames were showing from the house and detached garage when New Castle firefighters arrived at the scene.
Rhonda Watkins, the owner, and her two children were at home and escaped without injuries.
The firefighters, after attacking the fire, rescued the family's cat from an upstairs closet. The feline was treated for smoke inhalation, according to a city fire report.
A family member told firefighters they had a fire in a terra cotta fire pit next to the deck earlier in the evening. He said the heat from it started to melt the siding on the house, and he put the fire out with a hose around 7:30 or 8 p.m.
The firefighters noted the blaze appeared to have started on the deck near the fire pit, then spread to the house and the garage. The fire required additional manpower and the gas and electric companies shut off the utilities. Altogether, 14 firefighters responded using seven vehicles.
The American Red Cross assisted the family with lodging, according to the report.
The New Castle police also responded to the scene. The cause of the fire has been deemed unintentional, according to the report.
