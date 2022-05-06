A fire that broke out Friday inside of a garage on the city's Lower East Side destroyed the structure and a pickup truck parked partially inside of it.
New Castle firefighters responded to the blaze that was reported at 10:36 a.m. at 512 Florence Ave. The building was engulfed in flames when they arrived, and the front end of a Chevrolet pickup truck that was partially inside was also on fire.
Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the blaze was so hot it caused heat damage to three nearby structures.
"When we got there, there was so much fire," he said. "I could see the smoke and flames from the fire department. It was really going."
Multiple oxygen and acetylene tanks also were in the garage and one of them exploded, he said.
No injuries were reported.
The garage is owned by Chad Jefferies, who told fire investigators that he was welding in the front of his truck and his back was to the inside of the garage. When he looked up, he saw an electrical line attached to one of the roof beams was on fire, Kobbe said. "It looks to be accidental and electrical in nature."
The fire ignited the electrical line and caught the structure on fire. The amount of heat generated melted the siding on the back of Jefferies' house, and on the house next door at 517 Wolf St. The house next to Jefferies, at 510 Florence Ave., is vacant and the garage had some melted siding, Kobbe said.
He estimated the damage to Jefferies' truck at $30,000, to the garage at $25,000 and to its contents at $30,000.
"It was a complete loss and so was the vehicle and most of the contents," Kobbe said, adding that Jefferies has insurance.
The department had extra men respond, and Medevac was on standby.
The firefighters were at the scene for more than an hour.
