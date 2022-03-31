Fire that ravaged an apartment in the West Grant Street housing projects displaced the woman who lived there.
The New Castle Fire Department was called to 322 Halco Drive around 4:05 p.m. for a reported fire on the second floor of an apartment building there, according to fire Chief Mike Kobbe. The fire fighters arrived to find flames coming from the second-floor window and heavy smoke emanating from both sides of the building and the vents in the roof.
They encountered a woman who was frantically trying to get back into the burning structure, screaming that she wanted to go back to bed, Kobbe reported, noting that the second-floor bedroom was where the fire originated.
The firefighters held her out of the building until the police and emergency medical units arrived, Kobbe said. He believes the woman, who was the sole inhabitant of the apartment, was taken to a hospital. She declined help from the Red Cross, he said.
No other information was available about her circumstances.
The fire damage was restricted to the woman's apartment, which was rendered uninhabitable, Kobbe said. The other units had only light smoke, which the fire department cleared, and the residents of those units were not displaced.
The firefighters prevented the fire from spreading by cutting a hole in the roof, he said. Kobbe noted that a city police fire investigator reported to the fire department that the blaze appears to be of suspicious origin.
