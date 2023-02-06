A garage at 616 Allen Street was already engulfed in flames Saturday when a call was placed to 911.
“There was nothing left,” New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said.
The blaze ignited around 5:15 p.m. and no equipment was inside when it started, he said.
The garage, owned by Rotter Green, was freestanding from the house.
Kobe said he believes the fire started from embers from a nearby burn barrel, but there was really no way to prove that, so the origin of the fire is unknown. He said there were no utilities connected to the garage.
