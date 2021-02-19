A man was left homeless early Friday after fire ravaged his house at 508 Bell Ave.
New Castle firefighters responded to the blaze at 5:22 a.m., arriving to find it heavily involved when the firefighters arrived, according to assistant fire chief Tom Bulisco.
Fire Chief Mike Kobbe said front porch was burning and had spread to inside the first floor. A general alarm was called for the department because of the cold and how raging the fire was, Kobbe said.
The man who lived there alone, was not at home when the fire broke out, and no injuries were reported.
Kobbe estimated the property is valued at around $30,000, and the damage was about $20,000.
"It looked like it started in the front room and built up heat in there a long time before the windows ruptured," he said. "It's most likely a total loss."
A bedroom in the basement had water damage, he said.
Kobbe said the cause of the fire appears to be suspicious and the New Castle police fire marshal was called to investigate.
Firefighters were at the scene for about two hours. The man was offered help from the Red Cross, but he opted to stay with family, Kobbe said.
