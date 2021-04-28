ELIZABETHTOWN, Pa. (AP) — An early morning fire destroyed a Pennsylvania barn used as a field hospital during the battle of Gettysburg in the Civil War, authorities said.
Adams County emergency dispatch records indicate that the Mount Joy Township fire was reported just after 2 a.m. Wednesday, The (Hanover) Evening Sun reported.
Chief Eric Hubbard of the Barlow Volunteer Fire Company said the structure was fully engulfed in flames when firefighters arrived. The barn was vacant at the time and no injuries were reported, he said.
The barn was kept in its historic state by the owners, the Outlet Shoppes of Gettysburg, Hubbard said. A state police fire marshal had been called to determine the cause of the blaze, he said.
