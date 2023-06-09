Three Amish children escaped injury Friday morning when fire broke out in their house at 92 Garrett Road in Wilmington Township, Mercer County.
The New Wilmington Volunteer Fire Department responded to find heavy smoke coming from the house, shortly after 8 a.m. The firefighters conducted a thorough search and learned the children, who had been inside, got out safely and went to a neighbor's to have them call 911, reported Brian Swisher, a Volant fireman who drives one of the trucks.
He said the boy, who is about 8 or 9 years old, went downstairs after he smelled smoke, and he saw flames and got his two younger sisters out of the house. Swisher said their parents were not home and the children were being watched by a family member, who was also unharmed.
The Volant Volunteer Fire Company was second at the scene and other mutual aid was provided by the volunteer fire departments of Neshannock and Pulaski townships, and Springfield Township, Shenango Township, Mercer County and East End Mercer and Medevac ambulance.
Swisher said the entire two-story house was scorched inside from smoke and was not habitable. He said the house did not have smoke alarms.
Cory Eckles, New Wilmington Borough fire chief, contacted later in the afternoon, said the cause of the fire is undetermined and remains under investigation.
Eckles said he believes the grandmother was watching the children and was downstairs doing laundry, unaware there was a fire. The neighbor who called 911 took the children back to the house and they ran off to play in a nearby field, he said.
No injuries were reported.
Eckles said one second-floor room and its contents had fire damage, but the blaze did not spread.
"The house was so tight with the windows shut that the fire didn't spread easily," he said, adding, "There was significant smoke damage throughout the house."
The family was offered assistance by the Red Cross but refused it.
"We were told they take care of their own," he said, marveling that by the time the fire crews left the scene, there were 30 Amish men and 15 women there.
"They just showed up to help," he said. "They're going to rebuild the house and are scheduled to have church there this Sunday."
