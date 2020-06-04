A pandemic couldn't stop a Scott Township family from celebrating one of the most exciting moments of their lives.
Kamdin Suorsa was diagnosed with leukemia in February 2015 when he was 4-years-old. After his family was told he was high risk, Kamdin's parents began to pursue a bone marrow transplant.
Logan, Kamdin's 2-year-old brother at the time, was tested and turned out to be a 100 percent match.
The transplant occurred in May 2015, and, after a successful donation, Kamdin left the hospital in September 2015.
Five years later, Kamdin was designated as a cancer-free child on May 29.
In order to celebrate, his family intended to have a party.
"We had originally planned for a big survivor party this summer, but then COVID happened," said Sky Suorsa, Kamdin's mother.
After canceling a rescheduled party due to rain in the forecast, the family reached out to the Scott Township Volunteer Fire Department about the possibility of having a parade to celebrate instead.
"I didn't wanna just not do anything because poor Kamdin was so upset with the rain," she said. "I did everything in my power, and Scott Township definitely, definitely helped out with that and they were both (Kamdin and Logan) just so excited."
Little did the Suorsa family know, but the fire department reached out to other local departments to participate as well. Fire departments from Slippery Rock Township, Hickory Township, Volant and even Noga Ambulance participated in the parade along with friends and family.
"To my family, it means the world," she said. "Our hearts are truly completely full to see that not only our local fire department but surrounding too was just incredibly amazing."
"I don't even know how to put it into words," she continued. "It was just remarkable. It totally meant so much that we had so many people here to support us and to show Kamdin that he is just a rockstar and Logan too."
