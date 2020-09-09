Volunteer fire departments in Lawrence County are invited to apply for a share of CARES Act funding that was allocated to Lawrence County to help cover COVID-19 financial losses.
The fire departments have until Sept. 18 to submit applications for funding from a pot of $250,000 that is available under the county’s $7 million allocation. The county also has meted out funds to local businesses, nonprofit organizations, municipalities and other entities that have suffered losses during COVID-19 shutdowns.
The federal money is being distributed and applications reviewed by staff in the Lawrence County Planning and Community Development office. A form for fire departments to apply for the funds can be found on the county’s website at co.lawrence.pa.us. Click on the farmland scene, then click on the Lawrence County CARES Act Grant Application to find the form.
Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said the funding could help fire departments that were unable to raise funds this year through dinners, pancake breakfasts, BalloonQuest, bingo, hall rentals for events or other functions because of crowd restrictions.
Only volunteer departments are eligible, as 501C3 or 501C19 non profit agencies, under the federal guidelines.
Boyd said that to date, four local fire departments have submitted applications as nonprofit organizations before that deadline. The commissioners held those requests for the newly dedicated volunteer fire department funding stream, he said, and they have to reapply.
The only difference in the criteria is that the fire departments are able to show their losses by comparing receipts from March through August from this year and last year.
Other organizations and business losses were gauged by comparing profits from four months, March through June 2020 with profit ledgers from March through June 2019.
County planning director Amy McKinney said she recently sent information about the allotments out to the local fire departments, but as of Tuesday, she had not received any applications yet.
The county also made funds available to local municipalities from the CARES Act grant, but those allocations are only to reimburse them for documented COVID-related expenses for personal protection, sanitization and other gear.
McKinney told the commissioners at their meeting Tuesday that she has received requests from 20 municipalities for the shares, two have rejected the funds — Perry Township and SNPJ Borough — and five municipalities have not responded.
The municipalities also have until Sept. 18 to notify the county if they want the funding.
The commissioners in a 3-0 vote approved an agreement to allocate $700 of the funds to South New Castle Borough.
