The New Castle Fire Department is advising city residents that it is not soliciting any donations, nor does it have a fund drive under way.
Assistant fire chief Tom Bulisco reported that someone has been calling people and soliciting money by phone, telling people he or she is raising money for the New Castle Fire Department and local ambulance services.
"We are not soliciting money from residents," he said. He cautioned that the callers are asking people for their credit card numbers.
He advised that no one should be giving out their credit card numbers over the phone to unknown callers.
Firefighter Marco Bulisco added that the fire department members do not go door to door or make phone calls to solicit money, nor do they approach individual residents for money.
If anyone is contacted to give money, they are advised to contact the New Castle police department.
