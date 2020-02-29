It’s not uncommon inside a fire station to hear and see a lot of commotion.
On Friday night, firefighters were moving briskly throughout the station and shouting out orders, but not to get ready for a fire. Instead, the orders were for the department’s popular Lenten fish fries, which began Friday and will run through Good Friday on April 10 at the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department.
But for people wanting the popular dinners with side options of French fries, macaroni and cheese and pierogies, it might be best to call ahead. With people waiting in line out the door, the department officially sold out of fish by 5:30 p.m.
“We’ve never been this busy on a first night,” said Nancy Kosciuszko, who takes orders and money.
The dinners are scheduled to be served on Fridays from 4 to 7 p.m., but that’s not always the case. Fire Chief Francis “Poncho” Exposito said he normally gets to the station around 8 a.m. Around noon, some firefighters and other volunteers start making sandwiches and filling orders. The calls started earlier in the week for orders and on Friday came in around 10:30 a.m., or just a few hours after Exposito and others from the department responded to a traffic accident between a pickup truck and a Mohawk Area School District van. Fish-eager people started coming to the station around 3:30 p.m.
“I have a good group of workers,” Exposito said of the around 20 volunteers ranging from teenagers to retirees. “Sometimes it can be a mass confusion, but we all work together.”
Exposito said the department went through 360 pounds of fish, enough for 432 orders. It’s the largest fundraiser for the department and raises about a quarter of its annual budget.
Dinners include fried or baked fish, rolls, cake and a choice of side dishes like macaroni and cheese, French fries, pierogies, coleslaw or applesauce. Takeouts are also available.
While most of the volunteers during the Lenten dinners are associated with the department through involvement or family, Walter and Eleanore Patton could be considered outliers. The couple, married 53 years, received a lending hand from the station three years ago while working on the World War II memorial in Edinburg. Firefighters helped with water for plantings in relation to the project.
“One thing led to another,” Eleanore Patton said, adding when the monument was officially dedicated, the fire department gave the couple honorary certificates. Since then, they’ve been trying to give back to the firefighters. The main way is helping with the fish dinners. They had been attending since the dinners’ inception years ago.
“Everything we do is behind the scenes,” Patton said.
The couple help in any way they can. Part of that is getting the word out and reminding residents when the dinners are starting up. They also make signs for tables and help decorate.
“They are absolutely wonderful,” Patton said. “They had people coming from down toward Cranberry and Beaver and Pittsburgh. They had one fantastic year (last year).”
After speaking at a township supervisor meeting, Patton said a resident even said they would donate new limestone gravel for the station’s parking lot in advance of the dinners.
The gravel parking lot has made the station look better, she said. Next on the agenda is a new coat of paint by the summer?
“Once we get it painted, it will just look a lot nicer,” Patton said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.