Not long ago, the Shenango Township fire station's social hall was a cash cow.

Now it’s more of a white elephant.

Rental revenues have dropped significantly, prompting department plans to renovate and rent the facility to a long-term tenant. Its first effort was an attempt to woo Lawrence County officials into relocating the office of District Judge Richard A. Russo to that site.

The reception was tepid at best, said Brandon Rishel, assistant chief with the Shenango Area Fire District and a township supervisor. He believes the fire department’s offer could save county taxpayers more than $500,000 a year.

“I think the commissioners were very open to hearing the proposal,” Rishel said, “but the No. 1 thing I heard out of the meeting we had was the (central) location. I see their point to a certain extent, but what is the cost of convenience? I don’t think that was fairly weighed out."

Rishel presented the proposal privately to the three commissioners, President Judge Dominick Motto and Russo. The commissioners have been considering relocating the district court from the Allshouse Plaza on Wilmington Road in Neshannock Township, but have made no decisions about where it will go. Meanwhile, a second white elephant — a house the previous board of commissioners bought on Wilmington Road to relocate the court — has sat empty for four years because its layout is not conducive to a court.

Commissioner Chairman Morgan Boyd said this week no decision has been made. He said he's not opposed to Shenango's idea, but there are other options and he will favor the one that is of the least cost to the taxpayers.

So far, the Shenango proposal is "the best offer presented to us. The price range is where it needs to be, and from a physical perspective, we're not going to do much better."

The other options the commissioners are considering will mean about $1 million in costs over a 10-year period, he said, while Shenango's option would be less than $500,000 for the same time span. The county can't spend more than that, he said.

"We didn't say no," Boyd said, but his vote is only one of three. Another proposal is to buy or lease the former office building of Dr. Richard Papa on Enclave Drive from Papa. Boyd said the county is waiting for a proposal on that site, but noted it would come off the tax rolls if the county bought it.

HERE COMES THE JUDGE?

Russo’s office popped up on the fire department’s radar for a couple of reasons.

The county has been considering relocating the district court since before Russo’s predecessor, Scott A. McGrath — now a senior district judge — retired two years ago.

Redistricting and the retirement of then-District Judge David Rishel — Brandon’s father, whose court had been in Shenango Township — ended up expanding McGrath’s areas of jurisdiction to include Hickory, Plain Grove, Shenango, Scott and Washington townships and South New Castle Borough. Neshannock, Pulaski and Wilmington townships and New Wilmington and Volant boroughs already were in that district.

Citing the increased workload McGrath, and later Russo, would face, the previous board of county commissioners — the late Robert Del Signore, Steve Craig and Dan Vogler — in January of 2018 spent $284,320 in taxpayers' dollars to buy a house at 3309 Wilmington Road to create a larger court. However, the plans met snags and never left the drawing board, and the house still sits empty after more than four years.

Meanwhile, the county acquired an additional lot for parking and encountered sewer and stormwater issues. The current board of commissioners has kept the utilities running in the house to keep it from ruin, upping the total amount the county has spent on it to nearly $409,700.

“That hasn't worked out very well for them,” Brandon Rishel said. He believes the fire department’s proposal is a win-win.

“One, you’re not taking any properties off the tax record; this building already doesn’t pay taxes,” he said, plus no one would privately profit from the fire department's proposal.

“This would be long-term survivability for the Shenango Area Fire District," he pointed out. "We provide service throughout the county, not just in Shenango Township. We go wherever we are called to go. I think that’s the most important thing that’s out there, that you’re recycling taxpayer money. You’re getting double out of whatever you invest in this.”

DEAL OR NO DEAL

The fire department provided the county with a sketch of a proposed layout for a district court inside its Shenango station. The renovation would be paid through fundraising efforts, not tax dollars, and the department would pay for all utilities and maintenance.

The department proposed a 10-year lease at $3,000 a month, with the rent to increase by 2.5 percent annually, he said.

“I get the idea of centrally located,” Rishel said, reasoning that “with (Interstate) 376, you can be anywhere in the county in 20 minutes. I think as an official, you have to weigh that out, if I’m going to save half a million dollars by doing this versus that.”

Vogler said Rishel met with the three commissioners, Motto and Russo, and Russo indicated that he would prefer to keep the office in Neshannock Township because of the geographic location of Neshannock as it relates to his district. Vogler said Russo wants to keep the court as near to Interstate 376 as possible for the convenience of various police departments.

"I'm going to respect his opinion. It's his office," Vogler declared. "I indicated at that meeting that I would be respectful of Judge Russo's wishes."

Russo said he is not in favor of the Shenango proposal, only because of its location and believes it should be central to the population it serves.

"I think it would be unfair to the rest of my district," he said.

Shenango has fewer than 12 percent of the cases in his court, Russo pointed out, with the bulk coming from Neshannock, state police and other municipalities. He believes the court would be best served relocating it somewhere along Wilmington Road.

"It's amazing the number of people who come into this office to pay fines and file paperwork, in addition to police cases. I have to consider what's best for the citizenry of my district," he said. "It's nothing against Shenango, it's just not a good location."

The county for decades has been renting the space at the Allshouse Plaza on the corner of Wilmington and Mitchell roads, but the space has become outdated and too small.

"Nothing's determined yet," Vogler said, adding the commissioners are considering other options. They will take cost-savings into account when making a decision, he continued, "but it's Judge Russo and his staff who have to be there every day. I have to put stock in what he's saying. I think it's incumbent on us to take into account the opinion of the judge who has to work there, day in and day out."

Commissioner Loretta Spielvogel said she, too, is partial to keeping the district court in Neshannock Township, but that it has to be economically feasible whether the court buys a building or leases one long term.

Regarding the Shenango proposal, she said, "I stand in the middle, but at the same time, I agree with Dan (Vogler). Shenango is a dogleg of the district."

Russo has put together details of the number of calls, the proximity to the police departments, the state police being nearby, and the ability of him to get from his house to his office, Spielvogel said.

"We're open to anything anyone would like to put together for us," she said.