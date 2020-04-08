Fire damages Sheridan Avenue home

Two women were displaced from their North Hill home Monday night when fire broke out on the second floor.
New Castle firefighters were called around 9:30 p.m. to 204 E. Sheridan Ave., and arrived to find flames and smoke coming from the second floor of the house, according to fire Chief Mike Kobbe. He said the origin of the fire was electrical.
The occupants, Amy Buckley, and her daughter, Lauren Linger, had gotten out of the house but their two cats were inside. The firefighters were able to later retrieve them and "both were fine," Kobbe said.
"There was pretty heavy fire in the second-floor bathroom that extended to the roof," he said. The firefighters were able to extinguish it quickly, but they had to damage the roof to expose some structural parts where the flames had spread, he said. "They had to tear out a fairly large section of ceiling to get to the fire and put it out."
Buckley, who owns the home, reported to the fire department that earlier in the day, the bathroom exhaust fan had been running and she smelled something electrical burning. She shut off the fan and the smell went away. The residents were alerted later by a smoke detector that a fire had broken out on the second floor, Kobbe said.
He said Buckley tried to extinguish it herself, but it had extended to the roof.
No injuries were reported. He said that Buckley and her daughter took refuge with family and friends.
"The damage was pretty serious," Kobbe said.
The firefighters put tarps over most of the kitchen, but the second floor had a lot of damage, mostly from smoke, he said.
Damage was estimated at $80,000 for the house, which has a total value of about $180,000 and had been remodeled inside. He estimated the women lost about $30,000 worth of contents, which included furniture and personal belongings.
