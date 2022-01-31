Firefighters from four departments kept a house in Shenango Township from burning to the ground Monday afternoon.
Shenango Area Fire District Chief David Rishel said the house, at 838 Schenley Ave., had extensive smoke and fire damage to the living room and the entire inside of the two-story house had extensive smoke damage. No one was home when the blaze broke out.
The house was being bought by Eric McLaren, who told Rishel that he was living there, and his 20-year-old son, Dylan, was staying there.
Firefighters were called shortly before 2 p.m. when someone called 911 to report smoke coming from the eaves of the house.
Rishel said the blaze was limited to the living room and appeared to have started on the couch.
"We controlled it quickly," he said, and water was not an issue because a fire hydrant is within 100 feet of the house.
The fire departments of Princeton (Slippery Rock Township), Taylor Township and the City of New Castle provided mutual aid.
"Believe it or not, we had plenty of firefighters on scene," Rishel said, adding that no injuries were reported and there were no glitches in putting out the fire, despite the frigid temperatures.
He noted that icicles were hanging from the eaves, and caution tape was put up so the shards didn't fall and injure any of the firefighters.
Rishel said the cause of the fire is undetermined, and the state police fire marshal has been called to investigate.
