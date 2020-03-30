Fire damages Neshannock home

What started as a bush fire eventually spread to and damaged a Neshannock Township home Sunday night.
Firefighters were called about 8 p.m. to a home owned by Joseph Budai at 306 W. Clen-Moore Boulevard. A family of three who rents the home from Budai escaped safely.
Deputy Fire Chief Brad Shaffer said most of the fire damage was to the outside of the home, although the interior did sustain smoke damage.
Fires also occurred on the lawn, and power wires connected to the home were down.
Neshannock was aided by firefighters from New Wilmington and Mahoning, and Hickory townships. Neshannock police and Penn Power were also on scene.
