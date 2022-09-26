A two-story house that caught fire Saturday in New Wilmington Borough was saved because of a prompt response by a full contingency of fire departments, according to New Wilmington’s fire chief.
Firefighters and trucks from six departments were quick responders to the blaze that broke out around 1:15 p.m. in an upstairs bedroom of the two-story home at 328 E. Market St.
New Wilmington fire Chief Cory Eckels said the fast and full coordinated response resulted in the fire being limited to one upstairs bedroom where the fire had ignited. A hydrant located within 100 feet of the house also was a plus to firefighting efforts, he said.
He said state police informed him the cause of the fire appeared to have been accidental, and children were in the home when the fire broke out.
Eckels said when the fire department arrived, no flames were showing, but brown smoke was pouring out of the upstairs windows.
All family members were out of the house when fire and police units arrived and no injuries were reported.
The house is a rental property owned by John J. and Patricia Monaco of Hermitage. It reportedly was occupied by Jessica Lesher and several children, according to police and fire reports. Eckels said he was told the family went to stay with other family members because the electricity and gas to the structure were shut off as a result of the fire.
Eckels said with the exception of smoke and water, there was minimal damage to the first floor and basement.
He said one of the 911 callers was a 14-year-old, and another caller also notified 911. Because they called so quickly, that also was to their credit the fire departments had a fast response, he said.
“It was an outstanding job by everyone involved, including the state police,” Eckel said.
The departments providing mutual aid to New Wilmington were Neshannock and Pulaski townships, Volant Borough, Shenango Township in Mercer County and Mercer East End.
