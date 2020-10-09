Eight fire companies in Lawrence County will receive $188,348 in state grants for operational expenses incurred as a direct result of COVID-19.
The grants, awarded by the Office of State Fire Commissioner, were announced by state Rep. Chris Sainato and are needed to offset expenses related to the pandemic.
“The pandemic has been especially difficult on fire and EMS companies because it has forced a halt on the kinds of community events they rely on for fundraising,” Sainato said.
“To compound the problem, regular rescue operations have been complicated by the need for protective equipment and sanitizing operations, which call for additional resources. Securing this funding should help offset those expenses and fund the vital resources these frontline heroes need to keep us safe.”
The following fire companies will receive the following amounts:
City of New Castle Fire Department — $11,094.
Hickory Township Volunteer Fire Co. — $23,151.
Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Dept. — $23,288.
Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Co. — $25,068.
North Beaver Township Volunteer Fire Dept. — $23,562.
Pulaski Township Volunteer Fire Co. — $23,151.
Shenango Area Fire Dept. — $36,020.
Union Township Volunteer Fire Department — $23,014.
The funding may be used for operational expenses such as apparatus repair, fuel, personal protective equipment, utilities, insurance and lost revenue related to pandemic restrictions. It may also be used for cleaning, sanitizing and disinfecting equipment and property or other expenses needed to prevent the spread of disease.
The funds must be used for expenses initiated on or after March 6 and completed on or before Dec. 30 to be eligible for the grant program.
