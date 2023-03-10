For many fire departments, annual Lenten fish fry dinners serve them in multiple ways.
They are used as a major source of fundraising and as a way to meet and interact with the communities the departments serve.
For Jessica Exposito-Kosciuszko, the secretary of the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department, the fish fries are the department’s biggest fundraiser of the year.
“We solely rely on our fish fries to keep us afloat,” Exposito-Kosciuszko said.
For the Slippery Rock Township Volunteer Fire Company and Rescue Team in Butler County, the fish fries are the second biggest fundraiser of the year, according to Secretary Doreen Taggart.
When the COVID-19 pandemic first hit, Exposito-Kosciuszko said the department was forced to shut down after hosting only four out of its seven schedules fries.
When the fish fries returned in 2021, she didn’t expect many sales since it was drive-thru and take-out only.
To her surprise, not only did long-time locals come back to support the department, but the department was getting new customers as well.
“It didn’t hurt us at all,” Exposito-Kosciuszko said. “We didn’t lose our regulars during the pandemic.”
Taggart said the same thing happened in Slippery Rock, as the company actually saw an increase in customers and continue to see a rise year-after-year.
She said the company solely gives out its food in take-out containers now, but many choose to still come in and eat at the fire hall.
“We have an outpouring of great community support,” Taggart said.
Taggart said the company went from serving an average of 150 people per week before the pandemic to more than 400.
Exposito-Kosciuszko said Mahoning averages around 500 to 600 people a week and sometimes sells out of food.
“It’s insane, but we love it,” Exposito-Kosciuszko said. “We’ve been very fortunate.”
Taggart believes this increase in customers is due to many people having to isolate and shelter-in-place during the early stretches of the pandemic forcing them to eat more take-out food.
Exposito-Kosciuszko said around 20 to 25 people help with the fish fries for the department, while Taggart said around 20 people help out with the company.
Taggart said a small but dedicated group of volunteers, who are retired, comes during the week to help prepare the food, while the remaining volunteers come out to help every Friday after work.
This help includes support with food distribution, managing orders and delivering food to those who can’t come to the fire hall.
The fish fries for the company has been around since at least 1980, according to Taggart, with the company over the last 10 years having dinners from the first Friday of Lent to Good Friday.
Exposito-Kosciuszko said most of the volunteers are members of the department, but some are Boy Scouts or high school students looking to volunteer for school.
She said work begins on Wednesdays with volunteers preparing the kitchen.
Volunteers then show up early Friday morning to help prepare the food, with Exposito-Kosciuszko herself taking off work early on Fridays to be able to come down and help.
She said throughout the week, both the department’s phone and Facebook page, and the volunteers’ personal phones, ring non-stop for people asking about placing orders.
The fish fries for the department have been around for over 30 years.
Taggart said the company enjoys putting on the fish fries every year, stating the members see it as more than just a fundraiser, but see it as a way to interact and get to know the people that they serve.
The same thing rings true with Exposito-Kosciuszko and the department.
She said whenever the Lenten season is over, despite the business and long hours of work, she misses interacting with the public.
She added whenever they were forced to shut down in 2020, she and the other volunteers missed speaking with the public, especially the long-time attendees.
Exposito-Kosciuszko said she remembers attending the fish fries when she was growing up, and said the fish fries allow the department to get to truly know the lives of the residents, seeing them week after week during Lent.
“When it’s over, I miss seeing everybody,” Exposito-Kosciuszko said. “I feel our regulars become our family.”
Exposito-Kosciuszko said she encourages everyone in the community to support their local fire agency with their fish fries.
She said she understands that funds are tight right now for a lot of people, but said local agencies have been hurting for funds too.
Therefore, she said every donation, no matter how small, goes a long way to helping the agencies that swear to protect residents every day.
“Each dollar can go a long way. Any donation, small or large, is going to make a difference,” Exposito-Kosciuszko said.
Both of the fish fries are ongoing, and will continue every Friday, from 4 to 7 p.m., until Good Friday April 7.
The Mahoning VFD can be reached at (724) 667-8431 and the Slippery Rock VFC can be reached at (724) 794-3817.
