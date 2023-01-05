It was an image that shocked the world.
Damar Hamlin, the Buffalo Bills safety who grew up in McKees Rocks and attended Central Catholic High School and the University of Pittsburgh, collapsed and suffered a cardiac arrest on the field during Monday Night Football against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Hamlin, 24, was down for 19 minutes while receiving medical attention. WXIX-TV in Cincinnati reported Hamlin required an automated external defibrillator (AED) in addition to CPR on the field. Hamlin was transported by ambulance to nearby University of Cincinnati Medical Center, where he remains.
For Ellwood City Fire Chief Rick Myers, there’s no doubt the AED machine was life-saving.
“An AED is what saved his life,” Myers said. “That early defibrillation saved his life.”
Following the incident, thousands of messages of prayers and support were sent to Hamlin, his family and his teammates, with many stressing the importance of learning CPR for those emergency situations.
Myers said it’s important for people to learn basic CPR skills, but also to call 911 whenever someone has a cardiac arrest to send trained medical personnel as quickly as possible.
The timeframe of getting emergency personnel to a scene, he added, can mean the difference between life and death.
In 2022, the Ellwood City Fire Department implemented an advanced life support service so paramedics can administer life-saving measures, such as CPR and AED treatment, within minutes of being dispatched.
The department within a week of implementing the program saved the life of a man suffering full cardiac arrest and wasn’t breathing without a pulse. Had the paramedics not been on duty that day, the department said on its Facebook page the man would have died.
Myers encouraged residents, businesses and organizations to invest in AEDs.
The Ellwood department teaches CPR classes the second Wednesday of every month at 6:30 p.m. at its headquarters at 411 6th St. Individuals can register for the classes by calling (724) 758-8149.
New Castle fire Chief Mike Kobbe said the department can offer on-demand CPR lessons to individuals or groups and will look to soon offer monthly classes like Ellwood, where Kobbe is a part-time paramedic.
Cardiac specialists said it’s too soon to know what caused Hamlin’s heart to stop, but a rare type of trauma called commotio cordis is among the possible culprits, and one Kobbe pointed to as a possibility. Commotio cordis occurs when a severe blow to the chest causes the heartbeat to quiver, leading to sudden cardiac arrest.
The condition only happens during a rare set of circumstances: when a sharp hit lands directly over the heart “at the exact wrong location at the exact wrong timing” during the heart’s rhythm cycle, Dr. Rod Passman, director of the center for arrythmia research at Northwestern University’s Feinberg School of Medicine, said to the Associated Press.
Commotio cordis occurs “probably 20 times a year,” and about 60 percent of those affected survive, said heart rhythm specialist Dr. Mark Link of UT Southwestern Medical Center. The main worry for survivors is brain damage from lack of oxygen when the heart stops pumping blood, Link said. Doctors can help reduce that risk with deep sedation to give the brain a rest, he said.
Though he’s still under sedation, Hamlin’s recovery from cardiac arrest continues moving in “a positive direction,” Hamlin’s marketing representative and Union High School graduate Jordon Rooney told The Associated Press by phone on Wednesday.
“We all remain optimistic,” Rooney said, adding Hamlin’s family asked him not to go into further detail.
The Bills said Hamlin was still in critical condition but displayed signs of improvement. They said he was expected to remain in intensive care.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
