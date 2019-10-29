Fire chiefs hope Sainato bill isn't last step

Two local fire chiefs believe there is a benefit to Rep. Chris Sainato’s recently passed bill that would provide college debt relief to volunteer firefighters.
House Bill 1786, which was passed by the House and will not go before the Senate, will provide $16,000 in student loan forgiveness for volunteer fire department members for post-secondary education.
The bill, Sainato, D-Lawrence County, said, was introduced to “provide an incentive for young Pennsylvanians to serve as volunteers at a time when they are desperately needed” as volunteer fire departments have experienced a steady decline in numbers the past couple of decades.
“My bill would provide a powerful motivation for young people and a well-deserved benefit for those who serve,” Sainato said. “We ask first responders to put their lives on the line for us every day. Giving something back while restoring the ranks of volunteers is a win-win proposition. I’m heartened that my colleagues in the House are moving this legislation forward.”
Dave Rishel, Shenango Area Fire District fire chief, and Guy Morse, Pulaski Township fire chief, are pleased the state is stepping in to provide an incentive for volunteer firefighters, but the hope is this isn’t the state’s last step.
“I think that is a huge step," Rishel said, "but the bottom line is I think there are many other things that could be done that would enhance even smaller volunteer fire departments, such as amending the way you spend relief money, ways we can recruit people in, and things like that.”
“Yes, I think it can,” Morse said of the bill helping to draw in fresh volunteers. “Any incentive program is a positive towards whatever organization it is — be it community development or the fire department. I would like to see more incentives for volunteer firefighters so it is not just for people going to school. Maybe it could benefit people who have been in the fire department for a while and taking away from things they normally would be doing, such as making a living.”
Pennsylvania currently has 2,462 fire companies and more than 90 percent are staffed by volunteers. In the 1970s, there were more than 300,000 volunteer firefighters and, today, there are fewer than 38,000.
“Number one, I feel there has to be a much better relationship between municipalities and local fire departments,” Rishel said. “I think the huge step is that volunteer fire departments have to realize and understand they no longer have the numbers they did.
“You can’t operate an island when you don’t have the people to do it. The only people you are hurting are the constituents they serve.”
Rishel said his department has succeeded on those issues.
“We’ve enabled and have the working relationship with everybody around us, and it has paid off to our benefit,” Rishel said. “We have to give as much as we get. You are out to serve the people, and that is where people make the mistake they are not in it for themselves they are in it to serve the people.”
Sainato’s bill was introduced as a way to entice people to join local volunteer fire departments. However, the student loan forgiveness comes with restrictions.
A point system, which would be calculated by the fire chief, would establish the requirements for annual certification of first responders. That criteria includes: the number of emergency calls responded to; the level of training and participation in formal training or drills; time spent on administrative and support activities, such as maintenance or facilities and equipment; involvement in fundraising or other acts that benefit the organization’s viability and emergency response and operational readiness.
“I think it is a start in the right direction,” Rishel said when asked about if the measure could be used at a recruiting tool.
Morse, on the other hand, said he had mixed emotions on the criteria.
“I have some mixed emotions on how much criteria is there,” Morse said. “I think they should have things that are simple, more simplified. If there is criteria for amount of hours, or years, of service, I can understand that. I would like to keep it more simplified and don’t make it as difficult or misleading.”
Morse said he would like to see more tax incentives in the future.
“Tax incentives would be one way to recruit because it would be related to the state,” Morse said. “I would also like to see something pertaining to employment. Before when the sirens used to go off, a lot of businesses in this area would let their firemen run to that call. Today, that is not the case. You can’t just leave a jot because you are a volunteer fireman. I would like to see incentives go to employers that would allow this to occur. If there is a genuine, emergency call, it would be nice to see that go through.”
Rishel cited a strong working relationship not only between departments, but between the local government and departments as being key to growing departments.
“The number one criteria is fire chiefs and local fire administration has to realize they can no longer operate as an island,” Rishel said. “They have to concede and work with other people.”
