Francis Exposito lost his nephew, Staff Sgt. Edward Mills Jr., in military combat in Afghanistan in 2011.

Nine years later, Exposito himself, is fighting what he calls “a different kind of war.”

The Mahoning Township fire chief of 44 years has been under assault for the past couple of months, battling the COVID-19 pandemic that has swept through the Exposito household, leaving no one spared. His wife, Roxanne, and his daughter, Jessica Exposito Kosciuszko, who lives with them, are suspected to also have had the illness, he said in a telephone conversation last week.

Known widely in his community by his childhood nickname, “Poncho,” Exposito grew up from childhood in the brotherhood of the Mahoning Township Volunteer Fire Department. The firehall was a second home to his father, Joseph Exposito, who was the fire chief for about 20 years. It was only natural that Exposito stayed the course and joined the department in 1974 at age 24. His father right away made him assistant chief, a title he held for two years until he advanced to fire chief 44 years ago. His daughter, Kosciuszko, is following in his path as a 20-year firefighter and department secretary.

Ever since then, Exposito, 69, has led the department on nearly every one of the hundreds of fires and accidents and other calls, many of which have been life-threatening situations.

Now, in 2020, there is a new enemy that confronted Exposito head-on. Sanitizing the fire station and keeping his men safe has become a priority, and face masks, protective suits, disinfectant soaps and sprays have become their uniform and guns of battle.

“I’ve never seen a time like we’re having right now,” said Exposito, who after nearly two months of illness still, at times, has a hard time catching his breath. His recovery is edging close to the date of May 26, the anniversary of his nephew’s death.

Exposito doesn’t see himself as a “front-line” person, because “to me, the military is always going to be the front line,” he said. “But in this epidemic we’re having, our emergency service people are on the front line.”

Retired as a truck mechanic from Frenz Petroleum, where he worked for 15 years, the fire department has remained his lifetime passion. He has been a heavy smoker during his life, and his airways also have been subjected to smoke from the fires he’s fought.

“It’s taken a toll on my lungs,” he said. When he was diagnosed with pneumonia in January, and again on April 7, it was a familiar road. A complication with a kidney also had compromised his health, “so I was already down.”

HOW IT ALL HIT

“I was working on a fire truck in the firehall and it was cold and drafty,” Exposito said. I turned around and became short of breath. I went to the hospital and I was running a fever and they said I had pneumonia and sent me home with an antibiotic.”

“They weren’t going to do a (COVID-19) test because my fever broke,” he continued. “It was a Thursday, and my wife and daughter went to the doctor and had tested positive for influenza. Then I got a call from the ER doctor saying that I might have been exposed to a nurse at the hospital who had tested positive.”

He was sent on April 13, the day after Easter, to Mercy South Side Outpatient Center in Pittsburgh to have his sinus swabbed for the coronavirus. It was “unpleasant,” especially since his head and sinuses were already blocked, sore and inflamed.

His doctor’s office called the next day to tell him that his test was indeed positive. Then he was contacted by someone from the Pennsylvania Department of Health.

“My wife and daughter tested for the flu, but they said because we all lived in the same house, they were not on the firm list, but on a probable list,” Exposito said. “We were all quarantined, and we’ve been in the house since the Tuesday after Easter.”

After that, he was flat out in bed for two weeks with a host of symptoms.

“I had no energy, I had aches and pains and stomach pains and tightness and heaviness in my chest and my sinuses and throat were burning but no drainage. My nose was really burning,” he said. His fever peaked at 102.9 and he experienced a dry cough and sinus pressure, he had no sense of smell or taste.

“I was never admitted to the hospital. My doctor’s office called me two or three times a day, checking on me,” he said, crediting his physician, Dr. Brian Ong of Lawrence County Family Medicine.

Even as of last week, “we don’t all have our strength back,” Exposito said, adding that his daughter and wife also both lost their sense of taste.

“It’s likely they have (COVID-19),” he said. “When we get an ache or pain, we call, but there’s not much they can give you because they don’t know what attacks what way.”

His own treatment included Tylenol, a nebulizer for his breathing when he had the strength to use it, “and I kept a CPAP machine on 16 to 18 hours a day. That helped,” he said.

Exposito’s wife and daughter were only sick in bed for a couple of days, “but I didn’t want to get out of bed,” he said. “I’m still short of breath at times, and I’m not fully in the clear yet.”

“Our doctor is playing it week by week,” he said. For the first first couple of weeks, the doctors were checking in a lot. Family medicine really went out of their way for us, even the drug store — Rite Aid pharmacy — called and checked on us.”

He does not know yet how long he and his family will be quarantined.

Exposito said the health agencies have told them they cannot go anywhere until two weeks after they exhibit their last symptom. They are allowed to go outside and walk, but they have to stay away from people, and they all are still feeling a little weak.

“It took a lot of our strength away,” he said, adding that the doctors are fearful they might get some other illness because their immune systems are weak right now. Plus they are not sure either, whether they can contract coronavirus again, he said.

NO OTHER CASES

He doesn’t know if exposure to a nurse is how he contracted the virus, or if he had it before that.

He said that no one else in the fire department has gotten sick.

“It could have been a call I was on, who knows? I was already sick. What kicks me is how protective I was and protective of my guys, and I’m the one who comes down with it,” he said.

“Everything we do as firefighters, we are trained to react. There was no training to keep your residents and people safe from this epidemic we’re having. There are sleepless nights when you’re wondering if, when we’re going to an auto accident or a medical call, are we masking everyone properly? Do they have the virus? All kinds of stuff runs through your mind.”

Don Retort, deputy fire department chief, said that in Exposito’s absence, “we’ve been doing what we’ve had to do and kept in touch with him by phone.”

The firefighters still have drill nights but keep their social distancing, he said.

Initially, the firehall, trucks and gear were all sprayed down with Quat, an anti-viral disinfectant spray, said Retort, who has been a fireman for 36 years.

“We wore masks and gloves and hoped for the best, and no one else in the department got sick,” he said. He said none of the firefighters had been in close contact with Exposito in recent days, prior to his finding out he had it, “so everything’s good,” he said.

One of the fire department’s biggest fundraisers for many years has been its Friday fish fries during Lent. It was only a couple weeks into the season this year when the coronavirus restrictions went in place. At first, the partment tried take-out only, then the dinners were canceled altogether.

The department initially was serving more than 500 people a night, “and this was going to be the best year we ever had,” Exposito said. “It was outstanding.”

He pointed out that because of COVID-19, many fire departments also are losing money this year with dinners, Balloon Quest, bingo, guns shows and other events all being canceled, and he is hoping the state legislators will find a way to help them financially.

Exposito says he is anxious to get back to his fire department duties, but his wife and daughter and doctors are saying, “Not so fast.”

“When we get a fire call and the tones go off, I can’t do anything,” he said.

“It hurts me that I’m not as active as I want to be, but I have good officers under me,” he said, crediting Retort and Andy Kushma as assistant chiefs.

“My wife and daughter took the keys from me,” he said, chuckling. “They take care of me well.”

Exposito said he and his family are grateful to all of the people who have called to check on them during their illness. His sister-in-law and nephew take them their groceries, and they order groceries to be delivered. Family and friends also have taken dinner to them.

“I’m very happy that I made it through this,” he said, his voice still sounding slightly winded. “I’m OK now, thanks to a lot of the prayers that I was given.”

