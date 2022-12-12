New Castle Fire Department Chief Mike Kobbe will present fire safety tips on Thursday.
The event will be from 2 to 3 p.m. Dec. 15 at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church at 603 Harbor St.
Kobbe will give instructions on how to create a fire safety plan, how to check to see if smoke alarms, appliances and outlets are in top working condition and switching off/unplugging certain items.
Those who attend can received a free smoke alarms, with the fire department to conduct home installations by appointment.
The event is free to attend. Spanish translation will be provided.
