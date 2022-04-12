Is this a service you would be interested in and utilize for emergency and community alerts?
If there’s an emergency, sudden road closure or public event going on in New Castle, city officials currently have no way to get that information out to residents other than by posting online or through word of mouth.
City fire Chief Mike Kobbe has a plan to remedy that. Kobbe, speaking at Tuesday’s city council caucus meeting, brought up the potential need into a city-wide alert system.
“The only real access we have to our population residents-wise is our website, the New Castle News and social media,” Kobbe said.
Spurred by a question from Councilman David Ward, Kobbe said he’d do some polling to see if New Castle residents would utilize the program — which is free for users and would be paid in a yearly subscription by the city. A poll appears on the New Castle News website.
Currently in Lawrence County, the county government system and Ellwood City borough use the CodeRED platform to get out important alerts. In Ellwood City, people can sign up for CodeRED by texting a word, “ELLWOOD,” to a number, 99411. The city’s version would be done similarly.
From there, Kobbe explained, a user would be able to opt-in for just emergency alerts, like road closings, flooding, active shooter messages, severe weather warnings and more. Or they could potentially opt-in to also receive other community information about events like the Italian or fireworks festivals and participate in live polling. Messages could also be segmented by geographic location — for example, only residents of a certain neighborhood could receive information on a street being closed.
“I would just like a way to reach the residents population and not rely on if they are checking their Facebook or are they checking the website,” Kobbe said. “This is real-time communication.”
The last alert Ellwood City’s platform sent out was in preparation for a January snowstorm reminding residents to move their parked cars from streets to help with plowing efforts. In New Castle for the same storm, that information was relayed solely through Facebook and other online forums.
“What I wanted to propose was we figure out a funding stream for this, whether it’s COVID money or whether we establish a line item in the budget next year, however we work it out,” Kobbe said.
