Mike Kobbe said when it comes to the perception of firefighters, how it’s portrayed in movies or on TV is largely untrue.
Unlike in fiction where firefighters can largely see through fires in a house, in real life, they largely see nothing but pitch blackness.
“It’s not what you perceive until you see it,” Kobbe said.
He also said it is more likely for a person to die in a fire from the smoke, due to the dangerous chemicals like carbon monoxide, which is odorless and colorless, than by burning.
Those were points driven home the the New Castle Fire Department chief during a fire safety presentation Thursday at St. Luke A.M.E. Zion Church.
Kobbe said during the winter, more than 50 percent of fires are started because of space heaters and touched on their danger of using them with extension cords instead of power strips with surge protectors.
Kobbe encouraged everyone to put at least one smoke detector and carbon monoxide detector per level of a residence, though he also said people can be extra secure and have one outside each bedroom.
Older smoke detectors need their batteries replaced every five to six years, the same as carbon monoxide detectors, while newer smoke detectors have batteries that last 10 years.
The city fire department is able to come to a residence to install new detectors, as well as check for any unusual or burning smells.
When it comes to fire extinguishers, there are largely three types that people use — types A, B and C.
A is for small combustible materials, B for combustible liquids while C for electrical fires. There are also carbon dioxide extinguishers, but are not to be used for liquids and electric fires.
Kobbe said fire extinguishers should always be placed by an exit, as the first priority should be for safety and escape, and should never be between someone and an exit.
Kobbe said if an extinguisher reads green, it is safe to use, and if it is red, it needs recharged or serviced.
He also said if a fire is not quickly extinguished or bigger than a trash can, leave because a fire doubles its size every 30 seconds.
“If it doesn’t do the job, get out, stay out, we’ll do the rest of the job.”
Kobbe also spoke about grease fires and how in the last 10 years, half of house fires start in the kitchen, usually from grease.
Kobbe said never use water to put out a grease fire and instead try to cover the fire with another pan or lid or use baking soda to “suffocate” the fire.
“We recommend keeping a box of baking soda nearby,” Kobbe said.
Kobbe said it is vital for everyone in a household to have a fire safety plan, which is different ways to escape a burning or smoke-filled house safely. Plans should literally been drawn, placed and memorized so people can escape “without thinking about it” in the heat of the moment.
Kobbe said when a fire agency arrives on scene, their first concern is safety and rescue before it moves to fire suppression.
He said a residence should have a “voice” that states instructions in a crisis.
Fire departments should also be notified ahead of time if there are any disabled individuals in a residence, so it appears on a database in times of emergencies.
Kobbe said to escape first then call 911, speak clearly and specifically to 911 dispatchers and never go back into a burning building for material possessions.
He said residents should sleep with doors closed, as it can act as a temporary barrier for flames and smoke.
Blankets and robes can be placed at the bottom of a door to prevent smoke from getting in, with residents able to use emergency life ladders as a one-time use.
Kobbe said residents who deal with a fire can have post-traumatic stress disorder.
He said those residents are not alone and encouraged them to speak to others, whether they be family, friends, spiritual leaders or licensed support specialists.
Kobbe said immediately after an incident, eat comfort foods instead of stimulants to deescalate the body and mind.
He also said to not break routines.
“The minute you start breaking that routine, the moment you start spiraling into depression,” Kobbe said.
