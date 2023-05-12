New Castle's fire chief said Mahoningtown might have dodged a bullet when nine cars of a 216-car train derailed on tracks and a railroad bridge Wednesday night.

No hazardous chemicals were on the nine cars that jumped the tracks, but there were other cars in the part of the train that didn't derail reportedly carrying hazardous chemicals, including butane and other highly flammable substances, chief Mike Kobbe said.

"It was just lucky that the ones that derailed didn't have anything hazardous in them," Kobbe said.

The only car that leaked anything contained soybeans, according to officials at the scene.

A Norfolk Southern security officer at the scene Friday said of five cars that derailed right on the bridge, one spilled soybeans, three tankers were empty and a third, which did not spill, was carrying liquid paraffin. He refuted an earlier report one of the cars carried the nonhazardous barium phosphate.

The first car to derail just after 11 p.m. on Wednesday was about 3/4 of the way back on the train. Kobbe said according to reports he received, that car started damaging railroad ties about three miles south of where it tipped off the tracks in the vicinity of Wampum and Taylor Township.

It left the tracks at the rise of the road at the crossroads of Route 108 and Montgomery Avenue in Mahoningtown, taking eight other cars with it. The derailment also caused road damage, Kobbe said. Several of the cars tipped off the rails right on the old iron railroad bridge over the Mahoning River. The accident caused structural damage to the bridge, Kobbe said, adding it also was lucky those cars didn't plunge into the river.

He said the bridge is owned by Norfolk Southern, as are the rail lines, and the company will be responsible for all of the repairs. He said Norfolk Southern already was repairing the railroad tracks on Friday where the initial damage had occurred.

Norfolk Southern also contracted with a company to clean up the accident site.

Kobbe said there is no known cause yet for the derailment, and the matter is under investigation.

Mike Lariccia, a Norfolk Southern supervisor in charge of the rail line, echoed that Friday.

"Everything is under investigation," he said. He declined further comment.

Attempts to reach other Norfolk Southern officials about the derailment were unsuccessful Friday.

Officials from the National Transportation Safety Board, the Federal Rail Commission, the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation and the state Department of Environmental Protection were at the scene between Thursday and Friday.

The longer, front segment of cars that did not derail went on to its destination, Kobbe said. Lawrence County public safety director Chad Strobel said the train had been destined for Youngstown.

Norfolk Southern contracted with Cranemasters to clean up the wreckage, and a giant crane arrived Thursday afternoon to remove the derailed cars from the bridge. The crane was transported in sections as an oversized load via a special route from Harrisburg and had to be assembled onsite because of its size, Kobbe said.

Cranemasters, headquartered in North Chesterfield, Virginia, specializes in train car re-railment, clearing the line, laying panel track, relocating damaged cars and site cleanup.

Work continued Friday to remove the other cars and is expected to continue throughout the weekend.

Montgomery Avenue remained closed Friday during the effort.

