In heaven, the song says, there is no beer.
Shenango Area Fire District Chief Dave Rishel wants to assure everyone that the same goes for his department.
Justin Data, Shenango Township’s emergency management coordinator, used a grant to obtain cases of canned water for the district’s firefighters. The water is produced by Anheuser-Busch — makers of Budweiser and other beers — through a company program that provides drinking water for disaster relief efforts.
Shenango firefighters have enjoyed the water outside the fire district’s East New Castle station during the warm weather.
“We keep a lot of it in the refrigerator, and it’s really, really good,” Rishel said. “It actually tastes good; it’s not like it came out of a can.”
There’s just one small matter: the containers look like beer cans, with the Anheuser-Busch name and logo displayed prominently on the outside. Some passers-by apparently have been unable to tell the difference.
Rishel brought samples to Thursday’s meeting of the Shenango Township supervisors at the township park to clear up what has been multiple cases of mistaken identity.
“The reason why I brought it is there’s been some concerned people who have seen the firemen outside ‘drinking beer’,” Rishel said. ”It is water, it is not beer. I just want to make that point perfectly clear.
“It’s caused some headaches, it really has. We have bottled water on our apparatus; we don’t have any of that, but around the station, we’re drinking this. I’d just like people to know that we’re not standing in front of the fire station drinking beer.”
Supervisor Brandon Rishel, the chief’s son and an assistant chief with the department, said that he, too has heard the complaints, starting when the cases were being off-loaded from the delivery truck. He received a call wanting to know why the department was stockpiling beer.
The cans are clearly marked “water,” with the word printed in large capital letters on two sides of the can. Dave Rishel hopes folks will take note of that, because the firefighters are enjoying the refreshment.
“It has caused some issues, but it’s well worth it,” he said.
The supervisors went on to address other matters involving the fire district as well.
For starters, they approved advertising for hiring additional part-time firefighters. The township added its first-ever paid part-timers to the department in January, Any additional hirings, Brandon Rishel said, would be aimed at helping the department to fill holes in its 20 shifts.
The department’s part-timers are also in for a little extra financial reward and incentive. The supervisors voted to increase their pay from $15 to $16 an hour, and to create a longevity bonus through which the part-timers would receive an additional 25 cents per hour for each year of service.
Both are for firefighters who have met all their minimum credentials. Those who have not will remain paid at a rate of $12 an hour, and will not be eligible for the bonus.
“There are several other part-time programs in the county, and this (the $16 an hour) is still under what their programs would be,” said Brandon Rishel, who is not eligible to receive either the raise or the bonus. “We don’t want to get into this thing where we’re raising pay every week to try to be the highest-paid people out there, but just to be a little more comparable to what some of the other programs are.”
In a related matter, Data added that a supply of smoke alarms and batteries remains available to township residents.
“Anyone in the community who needs them,” he said, “we can certainly get to them.”
The supervisors also:
•Agreed to advertise for bids for the demolition of the former Morrone Auto Sales at 2627 Ellwood Road.
•Accepted a bid of $7,200 by Cade Paving to demolish a residential structure at 2132 Moravia Street Extension. Siegel Excvating submitted a bid of $8,000, and Graziani Construction submitted a bid of $12,000.
•Awarded a contract for the township’s garbage collection for September 2022 through August 2027 to Republic Services, which is the municipality’s current provider. Republic submitted a bid of $3,463,071.20. The only other bidder was Aiken Refuse, which bid $4,634,629. Supervisor Albert Burick III said that the average Shenango homeowner with 96-gallon carts will see their bills rise slightly, from $67.04 for every four-month cycle to $71.08, a difference of $1.01 per month.
