New Castle fire chief Mike Kobbe issued safety protocols Wednesday on how to handle incoming mail at city hall after Tuesday's incident where council president Tom Smith opened an envelope containing a white substance in council chambers.
After taking blood and urine samples at the hospital, Smith said trace amounts of fentanyl were found. The substance has not yet been identified and the envelope is undergoing analysis by a U.S. Postal Service inspector, New Castle police chief Bobby Salem said.
In the protocol, Kobbe wrote, "suspicious packages" may be heavily sealed, have excessive postage, appear to be oily or wet, may show signs of residue, have unusual mailing addresses or postal marks. The envelope in question had a return address to Sharpsville, but was postmarked in Atlanta.
Kobbe advised employees to "follow your instincts" if they are concerned about a package by not opening it and alerting a supervisor.
He outlined each step employees should take if they encounter powders, chemicals, potential explosives and threatening messages. For powders, place the mail on a flat surface, do not attempt to clean up the mess or collect samples and move away from the threat. Do not remove clothing, notify a supervisor and call 911. For chemicals, follow the same steps set forth for powders but carefully remove affected clothing and evacuate.
For potential explosives, if holding the package or letter, gently set it down, notify a supervisor, evacuate the area and call 911. For threatening messages, even if there is no visible liquid or powder, do not ignore it and do not return the letter to the envelope or box. Place the contents together on a flat surface and notify a supervisor.
More resources are available at the New Castle Fire Department and New Castle Police Department.
