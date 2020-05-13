Firefighters from four departments responded to a blaze that broke out inside a building at a Taylor Township industry Wednesday morning.
The Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department was called around 9:24 a.m. to R. W. Elliott & Sons at 535 Rundle Drive, a company that processes graphite, carbon risers, slag, additives and graphite machining.
The New Castle Fire Department also received a call at 9:26 a.m. for mutual aid. According to New Castle chief Mike Kobbe, they arrived on the scene first, to see flames and thick black smoke coming out of the building. He added that "Taylor pulled in right after us."
Kobbe said the fire had started in the back corner of a garage bay in a large metal building.
"It looked like a compressor had caught fire, and the room did, too," he said. "It was full of black smoke and a lot flame and embers inside when we first pulled up. It was pretty bad inside."
Two New Castle firemen jumped out of the engine truck and stretched a hose inside and extinguished the flames, Kobbe said. "We were there an extra hour, doing extra hotspots and helping to evacuate smoke from the building."
The volunteer fire departments of Slippery Rock Township (Princeton) and Shenango Township had tankers at the scene for mutual aid.
No injuries were reported.
Attempts to reach Taylor Township fire chief David Allegro were unsuccessful Wednesday afternoon.
