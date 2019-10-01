A fire that broke out in a mobile home in Shenango Township early Monday started underneath the trailer and was limited to a utility room, according to the township’s fire chief.
Shenango chief David Rishel said the fire, at 144 Kerr Road in Kerr’s Mobile Home Park, was called in by the home’s residents at 7:54 a.m., and is not being treated as suspicious.
He said the fire department arrived at 6:56 a.m.
“I don’t know how we got there so fast,” he said, but the blaze was quickly put out and the mobile home suffered only heavy smoke damage and minimal fire damage. He said the fire’s origin was under the trailer, beneath the laundry/utility room.
The occupants of the home, Carl Ralph Brommer and Kathy Jo Pumphrey-Brommer, were at home at the time and called 911.
Rishel said the couple was displaced from their home temporarily because of the smoke damage, but they did not lose any belongings. The electrical power was shut off and the American Red Cross is providing the Brommers with lodging at a motel for a couple of days as cleanup gets under way.
The New Castle Fire Department arrived to provide mutual aid, and the Taylor Township Volunteer Fire Department was on standby, Rishel said.
No injuries were reported.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.