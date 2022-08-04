Sweltering weather, followed by lighting and heavy rains, hampered the efforts of local firefighters to douse a blaze at a downtown storage company Thursday morning and afternoon.
A general alarm fire at Castle Secure Self Storage at 420-22 Croton Ave. kept firefighters from four departments busy for several hours during the heat and rainstorms of the day.
The fire ignited inside a first-floor storage unit around 11:40 a.m., according to city fire Chief Mike Kobbe.
Smoke was billowing from the roof and through the doors when firefighters arrived. Several New Castle trucks responded, including a ladder truck that lifted firefighters onto the roof to attack the flames and smoke.
The Shenango Area Fire District and the Union and Hickory volunteer fire departments provided mutual aid. Noga Ambulance was on standby, and the Lawrence County Public Safety Department furnished its rehab trailer and cold water for the firefighters.
"That rehab trailer was worth its weight in gold with its misting fan, chairs, cold water, ice and EMS personnel to check out the firemen," he said. No injuries were reported.
Kobbe said it was 89 degrees outside when the fire teams reported in full fire gear. The building's inside temperature was about 700 degrees, he said.
Croton Avenue was closed at East Washington Street, and traffic was rerouted on various nearby streets. The neighboring New Castle Area Transit Authority temporarily moved its bus fleet to a lot across the street as a precaution, according to a transit worker at the scene.
Justin Hoffman, the company owner, said he was alerted to the fire via a camera inside the building. He said he did not know how the fire started.
Kobbe said Hoffman turned the video over to the New Castle police, who are probing the cause. He noted most of the evidence that would have been in the storage locker was likely destroyed by the fire. The city police are trying to take samples, he said, "but we were unable to determine the cause today. There was nothing blatantly obvious."
Kobbe said the video shows either a high-intensity flash fire or a small explosion from one storage unit.
"We're not entirely sure what materials were in there," he said, adding that its renters are in Hawaii.
Initial calls about the fire to 911 were placed by a woman from DON ReClaim! next door, and by Patrick McGuire, a city official and DON employee who was exiting another downtown building and saw the smoke, Kobbe said. "Then we got a flood of calls."
The building contains multiple storage units and is a two-story combination brick and wood structure. Smoke was coming from the roof and around the doors in front of the building when firefighters arrived, he said, adding, "No one was there so we had to force entry to get inside."
The firefighters found a large fire on the first floor coming from one unit and the flames extended to the second floor.
They extinguished the blaze, but because there are multiple layers to the roof, including rubber, plywood and stone, they had to cut it out to provide ventilation and let the heat escape, he said, noting there were no windows on second floor where the heat could go.
DON ReClaim!, housed in a DON Services-owned building, is directly next door and shares a common wall with the storage building. DON leases the building to a company that has donated items and excess construction materials at reduced prices. The company also also store materials — insulation and bales — from the East Side hemp house.
Kobbe said there was no fire or water damage to that business, but "there was a pretty heavy haze of smoke there."
About two hours into their firefighting efforts, a heavy thunderstorm with lightning hit the area.
"It hampered some of our roof operations," Kobbe said. "We had to stop because of the lightning. They got to finish their task, but we got soaked."
The firefighting also was hampered when a hydrant at East Washington Street and Croton Avenue malfunctioned.
"We had to drag the hose by hand to use the hydrant at Croton and North Street instead," Kobbe said. The Pennsylvania American Water Co. is working on repairing the one hydrant that failed.
He estimated the fire caused about $125,000 worth of damage.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.