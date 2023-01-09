While gas prices are down from their $4 high-water mark from earlier in the year, the cost of diesel fuel is still sky high.
The average cost of a gallon of unleaded fuel in Pennsylvania is $3.630 a gallon, while diesel is $5.544 a gallon, according to AAA, compared to a year ago when the prices were $3.526 and $3.918, respectively.
To account for any potential rise in fuel costs, the New Castle Fire Department budgeted $123,000 for fuel in their proposed 2023 budget.
The same amount was budgeted for 2022, with the department, as of September, spending $90,529.99.
Chief Mike Kobbe said when budgeting for fuel, he wanted to be safe and overestimate on the amount allocated rather than be short.
Those figures represent a department with a proposed budget of more than $2.5 million with a staff of full-time and casual workers.
What does the high gas prices mean for smaller volunteer companies and departments who receive little to no money from their municipal governments and rely entirely on donations and fundraisers?
Sam Haines, the assistant chief and treasurer for the Volant Volunteer Fire Company, said the situation for every fire agency is different.
He said the Volant VFC is completely self-sufficient, receiving no funding from Volant Borough minus workers compensation.
Haines said the community gives generously every year.
The company decided to add a fifth major fundraiser event in 2022, on top of other smaller drives which has allowed them to be maintain their services despite the increase in costs.
Haines said there are some departments in the county where the costs are divided between them and the municipalities, such as with the Neshannock Township Volunteer Fire Company and Shenango Area Fire District.
There are other departments, like in New Castle and Ellwood City Fire Department where essentially all costs are paid for by the municipalities, so rising costs in fuel would generally affect the local governments over the departments.
However, for smaller departments, the vast majority of funding comes from fundraising and community donations.
Haines said the company, as well as the other fire agencies in the county, are appreciative of the community’s support year after year and that those donations enable them to operate.
