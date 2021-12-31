The Pennsylvania Department of Health website shows multiple COVID-19 testing sites within a 35-mile radius of New Castle.
Actually finding a test is becoming increasingly difficult with surges locally, statewide and nationally with the Omicron variant and people having gathered over the holidays.
Inquiries to several Lawrence County pharmacies revealed test sites are out of in-store kits. People are still able to make an appointment online and wait for a return call or text from that site as kits become available.
“At-home tests are totally unavailable right now,” Hyde Drug Store owner and head pharmacist Spero Stefanis said. “We order our kits from multiple wholesalers from the four biggest wholesalers around, like Cardinal Health, and they just are not available right now.”
He said his Wilmington Road store, like other smaller stores, are “checking availability daily.” He said they can offer saliva tests with a 24-hour turnaround time, but those tests just aren’t in stock and there’s no time frame for when they will be.
“Pharmacies have become the COVID centers now,” Stefanis said. “We are doing the tests, selling the at-home kits when we have them and still administering the vaccines and boosters.”
The New Castle CVS on East Washington Street is also out of at-home kits, but is available to test through its drive-thru.
“We hand out the kit, the client can take the test while in their car, and then drop the completed kit into a box on site and the tests are sent out to be read,” store manager Karol Sudziak said.
Clients are later notified of their results in a few days.
The CVS store in Ellwood City, however, has no kits available and instead asks customers to register online to be notified when a supply is in.
The Health Department website lists the MedExpress Urgent Care on Wilmington Road as a place where kits can be purchased. That’s not the case, according to manager Justin Tatar, who did say they have in stock rapid antigen and PCR tests that return results in one to two days. Tatar said there have been extremely long lines for in-house testing.
“We have not had any problems with running out of tests,” Olivia Serdy, communications specialist at the MedExpress corporate office said.
“We feel very confident that we can obtain the send out test kits.”
Serdy also said that for those who cannot navigate online appointments MedExpress has a phone number outside its facilities that walk-ins can call and wait in their car or outside before taking a test.
So where can people find tests?
For Stefanis, his advice is to go to Google and ask where tests are. CVS also has its Minute Clinics, but the closest sites are in Boardman and Niles, Ohio and in Cranberry Township.
