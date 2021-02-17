New Castle's Home Rule Commission published the final draft of its charter Wednesday for residents to review before a May 18 referendum vote.
The seven-member commission spent the last 15 months researching the city's government and drafting a new charter to change its taxing and government structure.
Those who would like to view the complete charter are asked to go online to bit.ly/3atBItA.
Commission members expect to print hard copies as well.
"The people of New Castle, through this Home Rule Charter, envision a form of government that creates an environment of openness, empathy, participation, collaboration, integrity, consistency, fairness, effectiveness and accountability," the charter reads. "It is the intent of this Home Rule Charter to provide for prudent and pragmatic practices in the attitude of its governance, in its structure, roles and responsibilities and the manner in which it will function."
If the 37-page charter is adopted, the city would gain the ability to raise and lower earned income tax in order to regain revenue that will be lost upon exiting Act 47 in August 2024. Income like social security benefits, pensions and annuities would not be taxed, but salaries, wages and tips would be. Under the third class city code — which the city currently follows — the city only has the ability to raise and lower property taxes.
Previously, the city’s Act 47 coordinators expressed the belief the city will enter receivership after exiting Act 47 if a charter is not adopted. Upon entering receivership, the state appoints a receiver to draft a recovery plan, which outlines the steps to create financial solvency by any means necessary, without the advisement of local government officials.
In terms of adjusting the government structure, commission members opted to expand city council to seven members as well as transition the mayor's position onto the council and hire a city administrator to oversee day-to-day duties.
Some of the mayor's new duties include becoming the head of the council, fielding complaints from city residents, spurring economic development and representing the city in intergovernmental settings. The mayor would also have a vote on the council.
The council would hire a city administrator under a two-year contract based upon education and relevant experience, and could be removed by a majority vote. Some of the position’s duties include executing ordinances, supervising city staff, submitting an annual budget and preparing agendas for council meetings.
If city residents vote to adopt the charter, it would take effect in January 2022. A transition period would then commence. A mayor, elected in November 2023, would assume the office in January 2024. Two incumbent members of the council, whose terms began in January 2022, would continue to serve their full terms.
Three council members would then be elected for four-years terms beginning in January 2024. A final council member would be elected to serve a two-year term beginning in January 2024. All following council members would serve four-year terms.
The mayor would also serve a four-year term.
