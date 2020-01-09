As the weather finally gets a little cooler in the new year, the downtown ice skating rink is melting away. Literally.
The ice-skating season closed Dec. 28 after being open for about a month of weekend fun at what was dubbed the "North Street Pole." However, the 40-by-80-foot temporary rink, now in its third year, attracted thousands to downtown New Castle to enjoy the skating, fire pits and various food vendors.
"We had easily more than 3,000 skaters and family and friends who came along to watch," Angie Urban, director of New Visions for Lawrence County, said. "That's about more than a thousand than we had last year."
Unlike last year, the weather cooperated better resulting in fewer rain-outs. The rink's opening on a Saturday, tied in with the Hometown Holly Days and downtown holiday parade, also helped traffic, as did more dates for skating.
"I think the popularity of it and the quality of the experience is something that people are sharing with friends and family, Urban said. "We opened before Thanksgiving. I think also we had some folks from further away who were in town visiting family. It was great to have something available for family and friends while they were in town visiting for the holidays."
The rink was made possible by the offices of Lawrence County District Attorney Joshua Lamancusa and New Castle Police Chief Bobby Salem as well as Urban and corporate sponsors like PNC Bank, the Ellwood Group and the Hoyt Foundation. Several other businesses were sponsors and had their logos adorned on the outside of the rink.
A big part of the rink's success came from the workers who helped plan, set up, decorate, prepare and tear down area from start to finish. All told, more than 100 volunteers put in more than 500 hours of time at the rink.
"I think that we are thrilled that it's been so well received each year and continues to grow in its popularity and reception," Urban said. "It's been a testament of the community to making something like this happen. I can't point to one person as the sole reason as why this is happening."
Efforts are currently underway to melt the ice and finish the tearing-down process. In charge of that is Vadim Slivchenko, whose All Year Sports Galaxy company — based in Wheeling, West Virginia — built the rink. The rink was built with a tubing system underneath the ice to help freeze the surface. Now, the system is warming the surface to melt the ice, which is being chiseled by hand into chunks and thrown into the parking lot.
Slivchenko, who wasn't in town between the set up and tear down period, said he heard the rink was very popular. His company has built the rink the last two years.
"Josh (Lamancusa) called me and told me 'I turn around and there's no skates on the shelf,'" Slivchenko said. "I said that's perfect. That's what you want to have."
There are no firm plans for what the rink and area will include next year, but big plans are already being dreamed up.
"I think that we are eager to talk with the new mayor and figure out if this sort of thing has any place in his vision for that the community is going to become," Urban said. "Events and activities downtown are big things to give reason to come downtown. We've seen value in it. I believe next year, our plan is to continue renting the unit and to help it grow in popularity."
Long-term, Urban said, is the idea of the city purchasing its own year-round rink. With the former First Merit Bank building set to finally be torn down this year — demolition was set for October but again delayed so as not to interrupt the ice rink — more space for more activities could be in the works.
"We like to dream big and looking for the magic," Urban said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.