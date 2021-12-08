Westminster College’s transformation from a quiet campus preparing for final exams to a Hollywood movie set depicting an 1830s West Point Academy continued Wednesday morning.
Filming for “The Pale Blue Eye” is taking place this week and into next for the Netflix movie, which stars Academy Award-winner Christian Bale and features fellow Oscar winner Robert Duvall, among others in a star-studded cast.
The movie is also set to film at McConnells Mill State Park and in Somerset County. It is based on the 2006 Louis Bayard novel of the same name when a young cadet’s body is found swinging from a rope then later is found to have had its heart removed. In comes a New York City detective who must solve the case in quiet so as to not cause a scandal.
The detective, Augustus Landor (Bale), finds help from and forms a fatherly bond with a young cadet named Edgar Allen Poe (Harry Melling).
The filming so far has been on the campus quad, though the New Wilmington school has signs directing actors and other equipment. Temporary lights have replaced the lampposts and some sidewalks have been covered as classes are still in session.
Still, the weight of a major motion picture being filmed is not lost on the student body.
“It’s cool to see how they transformed campus in a matter of days,” said Alex Hough, a freshman and hometown Wilmington High School graduate. “The fact that Christian Bale is here is mind blowing.”
Actors are seen in light blue military uniforms. Bale wears a black top hat and sports a beard. The Welsh actor is known for his dramatic physical changes in his movies — he bulked up with muscle to portray Batman in “The Dark Knight” trilogy and also dropped about 30 pounds to 145 for his portrayal of Dicky Eklund in his Oscar-winning role for “The Fighter.” He ballooned to around 220 pounds to portray Dick Cheney in 2018’s “Vice.”
Jack Dockum, a sophomore from Rochester, New York, said it was cool seeing all the behind-the-scenes interactions. Actors could be seen going from the set to warming vans or grabbing a snack.
The (Sharon) Herald photo editor Tanner Mondok contributed to this story.
