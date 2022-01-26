Butler County Community College has learned from a third-party forensic firm that the individuals responsible for encrypting certain devices connected to the college’s network in late November acquired certain files from BC3’s servers.
The college and the third-party forensic firm are reviewing the content and scope of those files.
Pending the results of that review, BC3 will provide direct notice to anyone whose personal information was contained in those files.
BC3 has provided all of the information it has to share until the assessment has been completed and the full scope of the attack understood.
The college’s information technology division experienced widespread technical difficulties Nov. 24.
BC3’s IT staff discovered that certain devices connected to the college’s network had been encrypted by a ransomware program.
(0) comments
