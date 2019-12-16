Figure skating club puts on a show

From taking a vignette from the Rockettes to a husband-and-wife duo stealing the show, Saturday’s “Holiday on Ice” show at Hess Ice Rink featured something for everyone.
Hess Figure Skating Club presented its annual show to a standing-room only crowd where many were able to sit in the new bleachers that are part of the ongoing renovations at the Neshannock Township rink. Others lined the boards, peering through the glass as skaters of all ages and skill levels showed off their talent.
“The Holiday on Ice show is in the books for another year,” said skating director Mel Maggio-Osborne. “I am so proud of all our skaters. Everyone skated beautifully. This year was extra special as we are in the process of renovations and looking forward to our new building. I want to thank everyone that donated food for the shelter. This is a time of year for everyone to be in the spirit of giving.”
The skaters entered the ice through a hand-crafted gate that featured silver streamers that posed like a curtain, and the opening number put the crowd in the holiday spirit.
The club’s skaters performed to “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree” in a number that featured elements from New York City’s Rockettes, with skaters joining arms and skating in a circle, coming down the ice and incorporating a high kicking motion, and finally bowing to the crowd before leaving the ice.
“Everybody really enjoyed the show,” Maggio-Osborne said. “It was a really good opening number of “Rockin’ Around the Christmas Tree.” We brought in a little bit of a performance of the Rockettes with the kick line coming down the ice.”
The show also featured performances by Natalie Colella skating to “Home Alone,” Emery Calton skating to “Jingle Bell Rock,” and Jade Kline skating to “Beautiful Christmas.”
The show continued with Harper Contreraz skating to “Santa Baby,” Rachel Tuttle skating to “All I Want For Christmas,” and Carly Danielson skating to “The More You Give (The More You Get).”
Avery Calton, with a broom in hand, skated to “Frosty the Snowman,” and Shae Seinkner skating to “Holly Jolly Christmas.” Jessica Durnell skated to “Carol of the Bells” while Isabella Breuer skated to “Mad Russian Christmas.” Arden Anderson skated to “Linus and Lucy, Charlie Brown Christmas,” and Emmaline Passerelli skated to “Peppermint Winter.” Janelle Zawodny skated to “Baby Please Come Home.”
“From Learn to Skate to Andre and every age and skill level between that it is great to see in one show all the different styles,” said club president Rachel Contreraz. “We have every style and skill level all in one.”
Andre de Bardelaben and his wife, Karen, then stole the show with their rendition of the Dean Martin classic, “Baby It’s Cold Outside.” Using a chair as a prop at center ice, the duo skated and twirled they way to a dazzling performance that received a loud ovation from the crowd.
“Andre and Karen, they are husband-and-wife,” Maggio-Osborne said. “They are our adult skaters. They joined the figure skating club this year. They are both very great to work with. They are here all the time practicing and they wand to get better.”
The show closed with all the skaters taking the ice, along with Santa Claus, skating to “We Wish You A Merry Christmas.”
Maggio-Osborne said there were key contributors to the show.
“I need to thank our Hess Figure Skating Club board, all the coaches, Neshannock Township supervisors, the rink staff, and last, but not least, Scott Rondeau and Bryanna Rice,” Maggio-Osborne said. “A lot of behind the scenes work went into this show. They both did a tremendous amount of work with the props and artwork. Thanks to all the parents who volunteers in helping with the setup.
“I have been here now 4 1/2 years. I have worked closely with Mark (Bucci) to build this Learn To Skate program and the Hess Figure Skating Club. It is amazing. A lot of people thought we would fail. And it is getting bigger and better every single year.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.