HARRISBURG (AP) — It is the case that Kevin Brobson cannot get out of his head: the National Rifle Association and gun owners couldn’t get Pennsylvania’s courts to consider their lawsuits challenging firearms restrictions in cities.
Brobson, now running for a seat on Pennsylvania’s Supreme Court, is a key figure in an expanding fight over gun laws that is drawing out in the Legislature, the state’s highest court and the state’s biggest cities.
The fight over gun control is also featuring prominently in the three-way Republican primary race for the state Supreme Court seat, as Brobson and the two other candidates show off endorsements by gun-rights groups, attend the groups’ meetings or point to pro-gun decisions they made from the bench.
The fights in court revolve around a couple things.
One is a state “pre-emption” law — vigorously protected by the Republican-controlled Legislature — that has long prohibited municipalities from regulating the possession of guns. The other is court precedent that someone must show they were harmed by a municipal firearms ordinance before a judge will consider their legal challenge to it.
Lawsuits are multiplying over the drive by cities — including Philadelphia, Pittsburgh and Harrisburg — to write their own firearms laws to try to stem rising gun violence.
“It’s very likely, given the makeup of the Legislature, there are going to be more lawsuits and we need judges who are going to decide lawsuits based on the constitution,” said Kim Stolfer, the co-founder and president of Firearms Owners Against Crime, a gun-rights group based in western Pennsylvania.
Stolfer’s group has given a recommended rating to each of the three Republicans on the ballot in the May 18 primary election: Philadelphia Common Pleas Judge Paula Patrick, Commonwealth Court Judge Patricia McCullough and Brobson, who is the president judge of the Commonwealth Court.
Court precedent shouldn’t make a law-abiding citizen violate a law in order to challenge it, Brobson said.
Years later, Brobson went on to author a majority decision in 2019 that challenged court precedent and concluded that plaintiffs — in this case, Firearms Owners Against Crime and individual gun owners — could indeed challenge four firearms ordinances in Harrisburg without violating them.
McCullough went farther. In her lone dissent, she concluded that gun owners should also be able to challenge the mayor’s legal powers to shut down gun sales during a declared state of emergency, something the rest of the panel decided against.
The case is before the state Supreme Court now.
