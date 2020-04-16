HARRISBURG — A fifth person in Lawrence County died due to COVID-19, the Pa. Department of Health confirmed on Wednesday.
Lawrence County reported four more positive cases, bringing the total to 55. Statewide, there were 1,145 additional cases to bring the total to 26,490. The department reported 63 new deaths, bringing the total to 647.
“COVID-19 cases and deaths continue to rise in Pennsylvania, and even though the daily increases are not exponential, now is not the time to become complacent,” Secretary of Health Dr. Rachel Levine said. “We must continue to stay home to protect ourselves, our families, our community. If you must go out, please make as few trips as possible and wear a mask to protect not only yourself, but other people as well. We need all Pennsylvanians to continue to heed these efforts to protect our vulnerable Pennsylvanians, our health care workers and frontline responders.”
There are 111,094 patients who have tested negative to date.
Most of the patients hospitalized are aged 65 or older, and most of the deaths have occurred in patients 65 or older. There have been no pediatric deaths to date.
