As of late Tuesday afternoon, 65 Penn Power customers in Lawrence County remained without electric after Saturday storms left 9,700 county customers in the dark.
In neighboring Mercer County, 26,000 lost power from the storms; 1,439 remained without as power late Tuesday.
Packed with nearly 60 mph wind gusts, the storms knocked down trees, leaving one-third of Penn Power’s 160,000 customers in the region without power. The utility contracted with 273 companies equipped with chainsaws and bucket trucks and brought in 230 line workers in addition to 74 line workers from other First Energy companies.
Penn Power is one of 10 FirstEnergy distribution companies in the Midwest and Mid-Atlantic regions with more than 269,000 miles of distribution lines.
The National Weather Service in Pittsburgh reported that Grove City experienced gusts of up to 58 mph at 3:15 p.m. Saturday. Also, a gust of 55 mph was reported at about the same time where interstates 79 and 80 intersect in Mercer County.
