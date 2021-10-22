Those expecting tight races across Lawrence County’s city and borough councils may have to wait another year as few competitive races dot the ballot for Nov. 2.
Only the City of New Castle and Bessemer Borough have more declared candidates appearing on the ballot than open council seats.
All open council seats are four-year terms.
In the city, two Democrats as well as an independent are on the ballot, while five candidates are running for four spots in Bessemer.
One race that was expected to garner attention was in Volant. An overhaul of the borough government was expected when three write-in candidates qualified to get on the ballot after the spring primary, but now will feature just three candidates — two incumbents — running for the three open spots.
Elsewhere in the county, the number of candidates equals the number of open seats. In a few instances, there are fewer candidates than open seats.
NEW CASTLE
Democrats Eric Ritter and David Ward came out on top of a four-way race in May’s primary, denying three-term incumbent Tim Fulkerson of a spot on November’s ballot, and essentially assuring the duo will win the two open seats.
Ritter, who runs his own home improvement business, received the fewest amount of votes in the 2019 council primary, only to be the leading vote-getter last spring.
Ward, a family development specialist at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Lawrence County, was a first-time candidate in the spring.
Independent James Constant is also running against Ritter and Ward. Constant ran an unsuccessful third-party campaign in the 2019 mayoral election. No Republican candidates ran in the spring primary or earned enough write-in votes to appear on the November ballot.
Council President Tom Smith declined to seek another term and did not run in the primary.
BESSEMER
Five candidates are running for four seats with four-year terms. They are Arthur R. Van Tassel (Democrat), Luanne Izzo and Robert M. Slosser (cross-filed Democrat and Republican) and Republicans Cody Jackson and Kurt Miller.
ELLPORT
Three candidates are running for three four-year seats. They are Democrats Christopher Cioffi and Bill A. Boy as well as Tammy Mazzant (cross-filed Democrat and Republican).
ELLWOOD CITY
Four candidates are running for four open four-year seats. They are Democrat Jan Williams and Michele Lamenza, Jim Barry and Brad Ovial. The latter three are cross-filed with both parties.
ENON VALLEY
Republicans David Grimes and Scott Matscherz, both Republicans, are the lone two candidates running for four open seats.
NEW BEAVER BOROUGH
Republicans Joe Gubish, Thomas E. Hairhoger, Paul Morrison and Matthew Kingman are running for four open seats.
NEW WILMINGTON
Republicans Lee Ann Miller, David J. Hunter, John Miller and Kenneth R. Hilke are running four the four open seats.
S.N.P.J.
No candidates are on the ballot for the two open four-year seats.
SOUTH NEW CASTLE
BOROUGH
Gregory Szklinski, a Republican, is the lone declared candidate running for the two open seats.
VOLANT
Kristine Kelly Connor, Glenn Smith and Roxann Johnston attracted enough write-in votes in the May 18 primary election to appear on the Nov. 2 ballot, along with incumbents John Wayne Edwards and Robert McGary, who is the council president.
However, Connor and Johnston removed themselves from the ballot and Volant voters will instead see Smith, Edwards and McGary on the ballot, though four spots are open.
WAMPUM
James Ferrante, Robert Shrock, Chuck Kelly, all cross-filed, and Republican John C. Hemphill are running for the four open seats.
